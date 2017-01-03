Town, NorCal braces for a oeonce-in-10-yeara storm
Paradise >> Folks planning to travel around town or even venture off the Ridge may want to alter their plans with the incoming storm headed for Paradise and much of Northern California beginning Saturday. One meteorologist told the Los Angles Times this week that “it's a once-in-10-year-event.” “It's the strongest storm we've seen in a long time, the kind of setup we look for to get significant flooding,” said Zach Tolby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno.
