Town, NorCal braces for a oeonce-in-10-yeara storm

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Paradise Post

Paradise >> Folks planning to travel around town or even venture off the Ridge may want to alter their plans with the incoming storm headed for Paradise and much of Northern California beginning Saturday. One meteorologist told the Los Angles Times this week that “it's a once-in-10-year-event.” “It's the strongest storm we've seen in a long time, the kind of setup we look for to get significant flooding,” said Zach Tolby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at January 10 at 7:40PM PST

