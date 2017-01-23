Three arrested in string of commercia...

Three arrested in string of commercial burglaries

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Paradise >> Paradise police announced Thursday they have arrested three people in connection with several commercial burglaries that have occurred over the past several months. A break in the case began on Jan. 7 when the Tehama County Sheriff's Office reportedly interrupted a commercial burglary at a pharmacy in Tehama County and became involved in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect.

