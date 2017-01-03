TAP wants Nichols off Achieve vote
The Teachers of Association of Paradise is asking that Paradise Unified School District trustee Donna Nichols recuse herself from a vote on the Achieve Charter School proposal because she accepted a $2,000 donation from a pro charter PAC. In their December letter to then PUSD-board President Alan White, Teachers Association of Paradise president David Smith alleges the donation represents a conflict of interest on the matter.
