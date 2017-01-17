Storm emergency declared for Butte County as new storms expected
Chief Administrative Officer Paul Hahn issued a proclamation of local emergency, which gives the county better access to state and federal resources to better assist with costs of fixing local roads and assisting residents affected by rising water and flooding. County roads suffered substantial damage roads from heavy rain and flooding, as well as heavy winds which caused downed trees.
Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
