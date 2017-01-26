Snow returns to upper Ridge; chains recommended
Upper Ridge residents woke to a significant dusting of snow beginning north of Magalia on Monday, leading to Skyway at Upper Powelton to Inskip being closed for snow removal, according to Butte County public works. Winter, 2017, received another significant boost over the weekend, most notably in the upper Ridge areas where snow was seen sticking just above Magalia and higher.
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump RUNS PRIVATE EMAIL System from the White ...
|1 hr
|one-citizen
|10
|Officials announce proposal that would establis...
|6 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|Fit One Athletic Club Lies (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Not Dead One
|228
|Soros Whipping Boy NEGGIR-O Had Lowest Ever App...
|8 hr
|a-citizen
|3
|Democrats Are Mindless TOOLS!
|9 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|Trump is following through with his promises
|Thu
|a-citizen
|1
|Finally a real President that does what he says
|Wed
|a-citizen
|1
