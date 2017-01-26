Snow returns to upper Ridge; chains r...

Snow returns to upper Ridge; chains recommended

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Paradise Post

Upper Ridge residents woke to a significant dusting of snow beginning north of Magalia on Monday, leading to Skyway at Upper Powelton to Inskip being closed for snow removal, according to Butte County public works. Winter, 2017, received another significant boost over the weekend, most notably in the upper Ridge areas where snow was seen sticking just above Magalia and higher.

Paradise, CA

