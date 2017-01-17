Sheriffs recover four truckloads of stolen property in Paradise
Butte County Sheriff's Office recovered four truckloads of property from the 6600 block of Pentz Road on Monday. Deputies and detectives were investigating a burglary that occurred on Jan. 11 at Bamford Parts and Equipment in Oroville where more $15,000 worth of property was taken from the business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to enter office with HISTORY'S LOWEST App...
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|14
|Trump Disapproval Rating BEFORE the Inauguratio...
|5 hr
|FoxNumbers
|4
|Vlad Trump to DANCE to his boyfriend Vlad Putin...
|9 hr
|Entertainment
|1
|NO post Inaugural Honeymoon for the TRUMPSTER!
|9 hr
|theEND
|1
|A list of companies that have left the USA (Jan '12)
|9 hr
|Buryman
|26
|Vald Putin to walk Penn Ave Hand in Hand with T...
|9 hr
|A Love Story
|1
|Vlad Putin DEFENDS his buddy Vlad Trump!
|9 hr
|comeDonnyCome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC