Sheriffa s Office makes arrest, recovery in Oroville burglary
Paradise >> The Butte County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that it has made an arrest in the burglary of an Oroville business where more than $15,000 worth of property was stolen last week. The Sheriff's Office also said it recovered the property taken from Bamford Parts and Equipment on Wednesday, as well as other stolen property linked to several burglaries in Butte County and the Sacramento area.
