Rocks that fell into canal to be blown up

Four large rocks that fell into a canal along the east side of Paradise are scheduled to be blown up Thursday. The rocks are in PG&E's Upper Miocene Canal, which runs along the west side of the canyon of the West Branch of the Feather River.

