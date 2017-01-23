Rocks that fell into canal to be blown up
Four large rocks that fell into a canal along the east side of Paradise are scheduled to be blown up Thursday. The rocks are in PG&E's Upper Miocene Canal, which runs along the west side of the canyon of the West Branch of the Feather River.
