Ridge remembers MLK

Justin Lin speaks alongside Aramento Hawkins and Serine Goodman during Monday Night's MLK commemoration at Paradise United Methodist Church. Messages of tolerance and peace were shared on Monday as the world remembered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Paradise expressed the civil rights leader's thoughts through song and positive messages during a special ceremony, held at the United Methodist Church.

