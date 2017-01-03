Power out to 700 in Paradise
Nearly 700 customers are out of power in Paradise, according to PG&E outage map. The outages are near the area of Roe Road and Toyon Lane where a tree is down and has closed the intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Believes "The ESQUIRE" Newsrag is Real News!
|4 hr
|666fff666
|1
|Intel Report Not What Democrats Wanted
|5 hr
|Bob is Always Wrong
|1
|Trump FAILS to understand the Gravity of the Ru...
|6 hr
|Bob does not know
|3
|Relatives reach out to homeless Chico man (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|Purplebrian
|47
|The true liberal's heroine
|23 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|Ted Kennedy and Russia
|Sat
|a-citizen
|2
|Obama's 'Scandal-Free' Administration Was Actua...
|Jan 3
|a-citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC