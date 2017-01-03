Power out to 700 in Paradise

Power out to 700 in Paradise

Nearly 700 customers are out of power in Paradise, according to PG&E outage map. The outages are near the area of Roe Road and Toyon Lane where a tree is down and has closed the intersection.

