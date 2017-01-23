Police logs: Jan. 20, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Nicholas Andrew Sutton: 19, of Paradise was arrested Wednesday in the 4500 block of Rowles Road and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of person under 21 with blood alcohol content more than 0.05 percent and DUI: blood alcohol content above 0.08 percent.

