Paradise woman publishes first novel ...

Paradise woman publishes first novel at 84

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Paradise Post

Publishing a novel was something that Jay Lynn Mattos always wanted to do in her life. It may have taken 84 years and a gentle push from her daughter, Laney Reischman, but she has finally accomplished that goal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Caifornia governor: 10 hr a-citizen 1
go trump 11 hr a-citizen 1
Is this really what you Liberals want 11 hr a-citizen 1
Officials announce proposal that would establis... Fri a-citizen 1
Trump is following through with his promises Jan 26 a-citizen 1
Finally a real President that does what he says Jan 25 a-citizen 1
Go TRUMP Jan 25 a-citizen 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,342,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC