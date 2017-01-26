Paradise woman publishes first novel at 84
Publishing a novel was something that Jay Lynn Mattos always wanted to do in her life. It may have taken 84 years and a gentle push from her daughter, Laney Reischman, but she has finally accomplished that goal.
