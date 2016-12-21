Paradise woman dies in New Yeara s Day collision

Paradise >> A Paradise woman died Sunday after a traffic collision that the California Highway Patrol said was due to slick roads and unsafe speeds. Donna Gilbertson, 53, of Paradise was a passenger in a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by her husband Robert Gilbertson, 54, on Coutolenc Road at about 2 p.m. Snow was just starting to stick on the road, according to the CHP, when Gilbertson was attempting a left turn at about 35 mph.

