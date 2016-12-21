Paradise woman dies in New Yeara s Da...

Paradise woman dies in New Yeara s Day collision

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Paradise Post

Paradise >> A Paradise woman died Sunday after a traffic collision that the California Highway Patrol said was due to slick roads and unsafe speeds. Donna Gilbertson, 53, of Paradise was a passenger in a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by her husband Robert Gilbertson, 54, on Coutolenc Road at about 2 p.m. Snow was just starting to stick on the road, according to the CHP, when Gilbertson was attempting a left turn at about 35 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PUTINS PUPPET coming right along 4 min Franklin 14
Traitor NGR-O The One And ONLY Putin D-ck Sucker 43 min Franklin 5
Pennsylvania Republican Vows to Hit Sanctuary C... 1 hr a-citizen 1
Here is one 3 hr Franklin 2
Classic Liberal CBS Reporter defaming Trump as ... 16 hr a-citizen 1
Black POC democrat predident does it again Dec 29 a-citizen 1
Liberals great outgoing hero is going to destro... Dec 28 a-citizen 3
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at January 02 at 4:10AM PST

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,506 • Total comments across all topics: 277,537,654

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC