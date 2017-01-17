Paradise ballet volunteer pleads guil...

Paradise ballet volunteer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

Oroville >> A Paradise man who had been volunteering for a youth ballet company pleaded guilty Wednesday to child pornography charges, according to the Butte County District Attorney's Office. Michael Barnhill, 64, entered the plea in Butte County Superior Court to three counts of possessing and distributing child pornography, according to a press release issued by the District Attorney's Office.

