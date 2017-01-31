NWS: Rain expected late tonight through Saturday
Paradise >> Like it or not, the National Weather Service is calling for another storm with an added wind advisory for the Paradise and upper Ridge areas beginning Wednesday night through overnight Friday. In Paradise, the heaviest period of precipitation is expected to be Thursday and Friday with scattered showers in place for Saturday.
