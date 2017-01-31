NWS: Rain expected late tonight throu...

NWS: Rain expected late tonight through Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Paradise Post

Paradise >> Like it or not, the National Weather Service is calling for another storm with an added wind advisory for the Paradise and upper Ridge areas beginning Wednesday night through overnight Friday. In Paradise, the heaviest period of precipitation is expected to be Thursday and Friday with scattered showers in place for Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 3 hr WelbyMD 499
Let's Hope Ginsberg Goes Soon....Very Soon! 3 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 2
ERASE EVERYTHING this TREASONIST PIECE OF SHIST... 3 hr a-citizen 12
Cry-Baby Chuck-You Schumer Is Crying Again Over... 3 hr ANONYMOUS 2
Would this have anything to do with Trumps deci... 12 hr a-citizen 6
Caifornia governor: Jan 28 a-citizen 1
go trump Jan 28 a-citizen 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at January 31 at 1:42PM PST

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,677 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC