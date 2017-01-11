NorCal storm continues to wreak havoc on, off Ridge areas
Residents stand near a tree that fell on College Hill Road on Sunday in Paradise. Nearly 1,100 people are out of power on the Ridge tonight, Paradise >> The Northern California storm that began in earnest this past Saturday has continued through the early portion of this week in Paradise and the upper Ridge areas, with a flood warning for Paradise and winter storm warning for Stirling City in effect through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's legacy
|11 hr
|Percius
|1
|Chico homeless problem is getting worse
|17 hr
|Balaclava
|3
|The End of the Chico Topix Forum
|20 hr
|Libtard trainer
|3
|Took to long to find this out for the Liberals
|Tue
|a-citizen
|2
|OK Liberals I bet your applauding OBAMA
|Mon
|a-citizen
|1
|Once again Hillary showed she was a traitor
|Jan 9
|a-citizen
|1
|The true liberal's heroine
|Jan 7
|a-citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC