NorCal storm continues to wreak havoc on, off Ridge areas

Residents stand near a tree that fell on College Hill Road on Sunday in Paradise. Nearly 1,100 people are out of power on the Ridge tonight, Paradise >> The Northern California storm that began in earnest this past Saturday has continued through the early portion of this week in Paradise and the upper Ridge areas, with a flood warning for Paradise and winter storm warning for Stirling City in effect through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

