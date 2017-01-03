Nathan Esplanade: Feaster settlement ...

Nathan Esplanade: Feaster settlement disturbing on many levels

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The Town of Paradise just reached a $3.1 million settlement, likely $2 million after attorney fees, for Paradise police officer Patrick Feaster's Nov. 26, 2015 shooting and killing of 26-year-old Andrew Thomas. Also, for the associated death of his estranged wife, 23-year-old Darien Ehorn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump FAILS to understand the Gravity of the Ru... 2 hr Road Block 6
Here is one 2 hr Morning One 4
Once again Hillary showed she was a traitor 3 hr a-citizen 1
The true liberal's heroine Sat a-citizen 1
Ted Kennedy and Russia Sat a-citizen 2
Obama's 'Scandal-Free' Administration Was Actua... Jan 3 a-citizen 1
Pennsylvania Republican Vows to Hit Sanctuary C... Jan 2 a-citizen 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Butte County was issued at January 09 at 9:00AM PST

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,818

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC