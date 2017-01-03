Nathan Esplanade: Feaster settlement disturbing on many levels
The Town of Paradise just reached a $3.1 million settlement, likely $2 million after attorney fees, for Paradise police officer Patrick Feaster's Nov. 26, 2015 shooting and killing of 26-year-old Andrew Thomas. Also, for the associated death of his estranged wife, 23-year-old Darien Ehorn.
