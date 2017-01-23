Man reaches plea deal in 2015 robbery...

Man reaches plea deal in 2015 robbery, shooting death of Paradise man

Friday Jan 20

Four people still face robbery and murder charges in the death of 31-year-old Adam Wrangham Nov. 23, 2015, in the 6400 bock of Lucky John Road in Paradise. Oroville >> One of five people accused in the home invasion robbery and shooting death of a Paradise man in 2015 reached a deal with prosecutors for the dismissal of a murder charge, according to court documents.

Paradise, CA

