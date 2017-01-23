Man arrested by Paradise police after...

Man arrested by Paradise police after vehicle burglary call

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Mercury-Register

Police responding to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress just after midnight on Tuesday ended up arresting a man on outstanding warrants and other charges. Paradise police were called to the 5300 block of Foster Road, and found James Alan Brophy, 44, hiding on the property, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Don resigns from his businesses; Retains ... 8 hr a-citizen 5
Biggest Crowds Ever! 9 hr Knows Bob Mulholland 3
Trump Goes To War 14 hr Seatbelt 1
Liberal news sources still crying Mon a-citizen 1
Good old Liberal owned news sources Jan 22 a-citizen 1
Obama the liberal left us another present Jan 21 a-citizen 1
The cry baby LIBERALs Jan 21 a-citizen 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,482 • Total comments across all topics: 278,230,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC