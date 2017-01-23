Man arrested by Paradise police after vehicle burglary call
Police responding to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress just after midnight on Tuesday ended up arresting a man on outstanding warrants and other charges. Paradise police were called to the 5300 block of Foster Road, and found James Alan Brophy, 44, hiding on the property, according to a press release.
