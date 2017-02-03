Man arrested after short vehicle chase
A Paradise police officer was led on chase up Coutelenc Road after a man allegedly fled a traffic stop early Tuesday morning. The officer attempted to pull over Nathan Richard Pearce, 38, around 3 a.m. at the edge of Paradise going towards Magalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trouble In Demented Democrat Paradise
|2 hr
|Bob Hates Whoopi
|1
|Liberal Lunatics Deal With The Devil
|3 hr
|Bob Luvs Mexico
|1
|Democrats have become Laughing Stock of the World
|3 hr
|Bob Luvs Franklin
|23
|ERASE EVERYTHING this TREASONIST PIECE OF SHIST...
|4 hr
|Franklin
|26
|A black and a Mexican are in a car, who's driving?
|4 hr
|Middle of the road
|2
|Hair
|8 hr
|Dr Ruth
|10
|Caifornia governor:
|12 hr
|a-citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC