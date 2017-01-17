Former youth ballet volunteer pleads guilty to porn charges
Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey announced Wednesday night that a former Paradise youth ballet volunteer has pled guilty to three counts of possessing and distributing child pornography. Michael Barnhill, 65, of Paradise, was in Butte County Superior Court this morning for a preliminary hearing on his charges when he entered the plea.
