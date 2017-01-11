Dog Licensing Now Available Online
Licensing for dogs in the state of California has been required for years, but the number of registered dogs in the Town of Paradise database is far below the estimated number of canines within town limits. At the end of last year, the Town of Paradise worked to create an online licensing option for owners to update their pets' information or to sign them up for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank you firefighters. (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|Tonka
|155
|Obama's legacy
|20 hr
|Percius
|1
|Chico homeless problem is getting worse
|Wed
|Balaclava
|3
|The End of the Chico Topix Forum
|Tue
|Libtard trainer
|3
|Took to long to find this out for the Liberals
|Tue
|a-citizen
|2
|OK Liberals I bet your applauding OBAMA
|Mon
|a-citizen
|1
|Once again Hillary showed she was a traitor
|Jan 9
|a-citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC