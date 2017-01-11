Dog Licensing Now Available Online

Dog Licensing Now Available Online

Licensing for dogs in the state of California has been required for years, but the number of registered dogs in the Town of Paradise database is far below the estimated number of canines within town limits. At the end of last year, the Town of Paradise worked to create an online licensing option for owners to update their pets' information or to sign them up for the first time.

