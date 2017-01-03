CORE Butte remembers teacher killed in New Yeara s Day collision
If a student played a sport, she would attend at least one of their games. She thought it was important to show students that she was there for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's legacy
|5 hr
|Percius
|1
|Chico homeless problem is getting worse
|11 hr
|Balaclava
|3
|The End of the Chico Topix Forum
|14 hr
|Libtard trainer
|3
|Took to long to find this out for the Liberals
|22 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|OK Liberals I bet your applauding OBAMA
|Mon
|a-citizen
|1
|Once again Hillary showed she was a traitor
|Mon
|a-citizen
|1
|The true liberal's heroine
|Jan 7
|a-citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC