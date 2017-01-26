Board of Supervisors moves forward with recreational marijuana growing ordinance
Supervisors have begun the process of approving an ordinance regulating recreational marijuana grows, which are allowed under Proposition 64 approved in November. Oroville >> The Butte County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to move forward with an ordinance regulating recreational marijuana grows, which is nearly identical to its rules for cultivating medical marijuana.
