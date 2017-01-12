Arts DEVO

Arts DEVO

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: NewsReview.com

Home and Garden County Just weeks after Chico debuted on HGTV 's insanely popular House Hunters on Jan. 3 , another HGTV show featuring Butte County sellers is set to air. The pilot episode of Flipping Paradise, a potential new series on the network, will air Jan. 21, at noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Because she has no valid birth certificate, Mel... 1 hr Casual Observer 8
Obama Is An Illegitimate President 1 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 2
President Trump To Destroy Criminal Corrupt Lib... 1 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
Mentally Ill Liberal Truth's 1 hr Sunlight Disinfects 1
News Chico fire study evaluates staffing, station lo... 1 hr Chico taxpayer 1
Immigrant Melanis Trump can not Vote. She has n... 1 hr MAGA 4
The O-NGR Official Portrait Contest, Vote Your ... 2 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Butte County was issued at January 16 at 2:17PM PST

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,894 • Total comments across all topics: 277,977,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC