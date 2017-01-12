Arts DEVO
Home and Garden County Just weeks after Chico debuted on HGTV 's insanely popular House Hunters on Jan. 3 , another HGTV show featuring Butte County sellers is set to air. The pilot episode of Flipping Paradise, a potential new series on the network, will air Jan. 21, at noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Because she has no valid birth certificate, Mel...
|1 hr
|Casual Observer
|8
|Obama Is An Illegitimate President
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|President Trump To Destroy Criminal Corrupt Lib...
|1 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
|Mentally Ill Liberal Truth's
|1 hr
|Sunlight Disinfects
|1
|Chico fire study evaluates staffing, station lo...
|1 hr
|Chico taxpayer
|1
|Immigrant Melanis Trump can not Vote. She has n...
|1 hr
|MAGA
|4
|The O-NGR Official Portrait Contest, Vote Your ...
|2 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC