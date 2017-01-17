Achieve Charter High denied by PUSD
The decision on the proposed high school addition of Achieve Charter was finally made on Thursday evening, and after public comment, the Paradise Unified School District board of trustees opted not to pass the proposal on a 4-0 vote with one recusal. Trustees cited a large document, put together by the Paradise Unified School District, which pointed out shortcomings in the high school's petition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to enter office with HISTORY'S LOWEST App...
|1 hr
|a-citizen
|14
|Trump Disapproval Rating BEFORE the Inauguratio...
|5 hr
|FoxNumbers
|4
|Vlad Trump to DANCE to his boyfriend Vlad Putin...
|9 hr
|Entertainment
|1
|NO post Inaugural Honeymoon for the TRUMPSTER!
|9 hr
|theEND
|1
|A list of companies that have left the USA (Jan '12)
|9 hr
|Buryman
|26
|Vald Putin to walk Penn Ave Hand in Hand with T...
|9 hr
|A Love Story
|1
|Vlad Putin DEFENDS his buddy Vlad Trump!
|9 hr
|comeDonnyCome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC