Achieve Charter High denied by PUSD

Achieve Charter High denied by PUSD

Friday Jan 13

The decision on the proposed high school addition of Achieve Charter was finally made on Thursday evening, and after public comment, the Paradise Unified School District board of trustees opted not to pass the proposal on a 4-0 vote with one recusal. Trustees cited a large document, put together by the Paradise Unified School District, which pointed out shortcomings in the high school's petition.

