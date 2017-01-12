a Of Kites and Kingsa looks at Benjamin Franklina s moving life

a Of Kites and Kingsa looks at Benjam...

"Of Kites and Kings" looks at Benjamin Franklin's moving life

Paradise >> A historical two-act drama, brimming with humor and wit, “Of Kites and Kings' opens the new season at Theatre on the Ridge in Paradise on Jan. 19 and runs through Feb. 11. This little known look into the life of America's patron saint of common sense, Benjamin Franklin, is directed by Jerry Miller with costuming by Lupe Fischer. Born in 1706, Franklin achieved fame as an author, editor, printer, inventor, philosopher, diplomate and humorist.

