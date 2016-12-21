Zuccolillo and Schuster Join Council
Last November's election voted some new faces into the Paradise Town Council. At their final meeting of the year, those new members took their seats on the council and some of the members who were re-elected changed their positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP sons selling ACCESS to DAD for $1mil a POP!
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|5
|WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ...
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|17
|When Christians make DEALS with the DEVIL are t...
|4 hr
|Everybody Hates Bob
|2
|We have Proudly displayed our American Flag for...
|5 hr
|NoMasDonald
|1
|Hey CRAZIES, Clinton lost, NOW Trump has the TA...
|7 hr
|FairGame
|9
|AB-NORMAL AMERICANS want a Civil War!
|7 hr
|PoorBoy
|3
|Conservative Dupes Voted For The Liar
|8 hr
|Bob Is Always Wrong
|4
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC