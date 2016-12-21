Zuccolillo and Schuster Join Council

Zuccolillo and Schuster Join Council

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Paradise Post

Last November's election voted some new faces into the Paradise Town Council. At their final meeting of the year, those new members took their seats on the council and some of the members who were re-elected changed their positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP sons selling ACCESS to DAD for $1mil a POP! 4 hr Hamilton 5
WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ... 4 hr Hamilton 17
When Christians make DEALS with the DEVIL are t... 4 hr Everybody Hates Bob 2
We have Proudly displayed our American Flag for... 5 hr NoMasDonald 1
Hey CRAZIES, Clinton lost, NOW Trump has the TA... 7 hr FairGame 9
AB-NORMAL AMERICANS want a Civil War! 7 hr PoorBoy 3
Conservative Dupes Voted For The Liar 8 hr Bob Is Always Wrong 4
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Butte County was issued at December 24 at 10:02AM PST

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,785 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,605

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC