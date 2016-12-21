Wet weather, chance of snow expected Friday

Paradise >> The wet weather that has hit Paradise and its surrounding areas hard the last week is expected to return beginning late Thursday into Friday, with a slight chance of lasting through the weekend and Christmas Day, according to the extended forecast for the National Weather Service. The NOAA also calls for a chance of snow to roll in Saturday, which is Christmas Eve, with a high around 47 degrees and low of 33. The high is expected to drop two degrees on Christmas Day, but there's a slight chance folks on the Ridge may wake up to a White Christmas Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.