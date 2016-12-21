Wet weather, chance of snow expected ...

Wet weather, chance of snow expected Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Paradise Post

Paradise >> The wet weather that has hit Paradise and its surrounding areas hard the last week is expected to return beginning late Thursday into Friday, with a slight chance of lasting through the weekend and Christmas Day, according to the extended forecast for the National Weather Service. The NOAA also calls for a chance of snow to roll in Saturday, which is Christmas Eve, with a high around 47 degrees and low of 33. The high is expected to drop two degrees on Christmas Day, but there's a slight chance folks on the Ridge may wake up to a White Christmas Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When Christians make DEALS with the DEVIL are t... 1 hr Can We Fix Stupid 4
TRUMP sons selling ACCESS to DAD for $1mil a POP! 19 hr Hamilton 5
WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ... 19 hr Hamilton 17
We have Proudly displayed our American Flag for... 20 hr NoMasDonald 1
Hey CRAZIES, Clinton lost, NOW Trump has the TA... 22 hr FairGame 9
AB-NORMAL AMERICANS want a Civil War! 22 hr PoorBoy 3
Conservative Dupes Voted For The Liar 23 hr Bob Is Always Wrong 4
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Butte County was issued at December 24 at 10:02AM PST

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,713

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC