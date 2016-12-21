The Nutcracker whisks away audience for magical Christmas
Paradise >> If battling soldiers and giant mice, growing Christmas trees and thoughts of delicious food, flowers and fantasy-filled foreign lands crowd into people's minds, they know it must be time for “The Nutcracker” ballet. Northern California Ballet Company of Paradise will show all the fascinating characters at Paradise Performing Arts Center when it presents its annual performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet on Dec. 16-18.
