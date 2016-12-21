NOAA: temps to drop, snow in extended forecast
Paradise >> While a chance at 'White Christmas' was missed over the majority of the Ridge last weekend, there could be a dusting the day after New's Year Day, according to the extended forecast for the National Weather Service. The NOAA reports a four-degree drop Sunday with the high expected to be around 43 and a low of 32 degrees with a chance of rain for the first day of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama
|1 hr
|Bob Is So Old
|2
|Hey liberal's this is your heroes fault Obama a...
|Mon
|a-citizen
|3
|Proof The Error Of Obummer Is Gone Forever And ...
|Mon
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|6
|Erase Everything Obummer
|Mon
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|It's Time To Get Ready For War With China Give ...
|Mon
|ANONYMOUS
|6
|WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ...
|Mon
|ANONYMOUS
|28
|Harry Reid Blast Bob Maholland
|Sun
|Sunlight Disinfects
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC