New mayor, new members to be sworn in Tuesday
The town of Paradise will welcome two new faces to the town council and say goodbye to two others - including Steve “Woody” Culleton. The council will swear in both Michael Zuccolillo and Melissa Schuster after they say goodbye to both Culleton and John Rawlings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP sons selling ACCESS to DAD for $1mil a POP!
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|5
|WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ...
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|17
|When Christians make DEALS with the DEVIL are t...
|4 hr
|Everybody Hates Bob
|2
|We have Proudly displayed our American Flag for...
|5 hr
|NoMasDonald
|1
|Hey CRAZIES, Clinton lost, NOW Trump has the TA...
|7 hr
|FairGame
|9
|AB-NORMAL AMERICANS want a Civil War!
|7 hr
|PoorBoy
|3
|Conservative Dupes Voted For The Liar
|8 hr
|Bob Is Always Wrong
|4
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC