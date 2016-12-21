Nathan Esplanade: Feaster sentence sh...

Nathan Esplanade: Feaster sentence should have focused on reimbursement

Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

On Dec. 31, 2015 I published a letter in the Daily News condemning Butte County DA Mike Ramsey's decision not to press charges against Paradise police officer Patrick Feaster. That is, for astonishingly dismissing his videotaped murder of Andrew Thomas as “accidental.” After all, since shooting a Glock .45 requires first releasing its spring-loaded safety, Feaster's discharging of his weapon clearly wasn't accidental.

