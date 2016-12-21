Nathan Esplanade: Feaster sentence should have focused on reimbursement
On Dec. 31, 2015 I published a letter in the Daily News condemning Butte County DA Mike Ramsey's decision not to press charges against Paradise police officer Patrick Feaster. That is, for astonishingly dismissing his videotaped murder of Andrew Thomas as “accidental.” After all, since shooting a Glock .45 requires first releasing its spring-loaded safety, Feaster's discharging of his weapon clearly wasn't accidental.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP sons selling ACCESS to DAD for $1mil a POP!
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|5
|WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ...
|4 hr
|Hamilton
|17
|When Christians make DEALS with the DEVIL are t...
|4 hr
|Everybody Hates Bob
|2
|We have Proudly displayed our American Flag for...
|5 hr
|NoMasDonald
|1
|Hey CRAZIES, Clinton lost, NOW Trump has the TA...
|7 hr
|FairGame
|9
|AB-NORMAL AMERICANS want a Civil War!
|7 hr
|PoorBoy
|3
|Conservative Dupes Voted For The Liar
|8 hr
|Bob Is Always Wrong
|4
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC