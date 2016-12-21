McEtchin loses access to land, but neighbors help out
The neighbors and friends who helped move the sculptures from the Pattens' property: Left to right Phil Koenig , Arthur Pollock, Cliff Jacobson, Eileen Robbins and Stan McEtchin, Melissa Schuster, Pam Teeter, Desiree Vance and Doug Teeter. Paradise residents Gary and Vivian Patten have been successful in having Stan McEtchin's art work removed from their land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.
Add your comments below
Paradise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama
|3 hr
|Bob Is So Old
|2
|Hey liberal's this is your heroes fault Obama a...
|Mon
|a-citizen
|3
|Proof The Error Of Obummer Is Gone Forever And ...
|Mon
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|6
|Erase Everything Obummer
|Mon
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|It's Time To Get Ready For War With China Give ...
|Mon
|ANONYMOUS
|6
|WAKE UP NORMAL AMERICANS We Are In A Civil War ...
|Mon
|ANONYMOUS
|28
|Harry Reid Blast Bob Maholland
|Sun
|Sunlight Disinfects
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paradise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC