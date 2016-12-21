Has mystery of British couple's brutal murders in Guatemala 40 years ago finally been solved?
Former boat skipper Silas Duane Boston, 75, is accused of tying up two young passengers before pushing them overboard attached to heavy machine parts off the coast of Guatemala in Central America in 1978. The bodies of medicine graduate Christopher Farmer, 25, and law graduate Peta Frampton, 24, both from Greater Manchester, were discovered 200 metres from the coast near Punta De Manabique on July 8, 1978.
