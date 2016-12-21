Ex-Paradise cop Patrick Feaster gets ...

Ex-Paradise cop Patrick Feaster gets 180 days in jail, probation for shooting

Friday Dec 9

Oroville >> Patrick Feaster, the former Paradise police officer convicted of involuntary manslaughter for an on-duty shooting, was sentenced Friday to 180 days in jail and three years of probation. Butte County Superior Court Judge James Reilley handed down the sentence following a jury's guilty verdict in Feaster's involuntary manslaughter trial in October.

