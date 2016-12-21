Editorial: If PUSD says no to Achieve...

Editorial: If PUSD says no to Achieve Charter, then what?

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Paradise Post

One story to watch in 2017 is the proposed Achieve Charter High School and what decision the Paradise Unified School District is going to make. That decision should be coming next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paradise Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberals great outgoing hero is going to destro... 3 hr a-citizen 3
The future First Lady WILL NOT move to the Whit... 3 hr Thomas 5
Trump bottom fishes in the DC SWAMP for Cabinet... 3 hr Thomas 4
trump THANKS HIMSELF 9 hr Thomas 3
Half of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir "Just Say N... 11 hr ValuesEntertainer 1
Wierd 11 hr a-citizen 1
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) 16 hr Judy 10
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,409 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,557

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC