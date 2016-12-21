Dolly Oa s owner facing medical bills
The owner of Dolly O's Donuts is facing a mountain of medical debt while she fights a rare form of Lyme disease and a fellow Paradisian wants the Ridge to help Marianne Scott the same way it once helped her. “I was so grateful to how the community came out through prayers and fund raisers, helping to lift our spirits and the weight of debt that was on our family,” she said.
