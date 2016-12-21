Biblio File: Book about Jesus suggests embracing his vocation
The Christmas story invites readers, in the words of the carol, to “Hail th'incarnate Deity.” The declaration is that God has come to earth in Jesus, that Israel's true King has arrived. But few understood the path Jesus would take, that it would involve not a triumphant military conquest but instead a shameful death on a cross.
