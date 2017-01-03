A look back at Orovillea s top storie...

A look back at Orovillea s top stories of the year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Mercury-Register

The northern approach of Table Mountain Boulevard to the new roundabout at Nelson Avenue in Oroville shows that work is largely done, except a stretch of dry weather will be necessary to complete the paving and striping. As we do every year, the newsroom of the Mercury-Register collected a list of the top stories of the past 12 months, and picked the 10 best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paradise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GOP Guts Ethics Panel 6 hr Can We Fix Stupid 7
WAY TOO SMART for Fox News 12 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
Obama's 'Scandal-Free' Administration Was Actua... 13 hr a-citizen 1
President Trump Is The Modern Day President Lin... 18 hr ANONYMOUS 3
Pennsylvania Republican Vows to Hit Sanctuary C... Mon a-citizen 1
Classic Liberal CBS Reporter defaming Trump as ... Sun a-citizen 1
Black POC democrat predident does it again Dec 29 a-citizen 1
See all Paradise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paradise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Butte County was issued at January 03 at 5:50PM PST

Paradise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paradise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Paradise, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,185

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC