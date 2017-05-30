Pedestrian killed on U.S. 98

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 98

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, the unidentified pedestrian from Panama City was attempting to cross U.S. Highway 98 just east of Allison Ave. in Bay County when he was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by Silva J. White, 47, of Panama City, at 1:28 a.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grassssss 11 hr Kyy420 1
Wild time Wed Visitor 3
Trump Budget Requires Work for Food Stamps Wed Working Man 8
Fracking May 29 Wildbird 1
nicole edwards May 28 Really 3
Dolly May 28 BHXX 1
Why all the black people? (Apr '16) May 28 Keep in it real 48
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,459,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC