Pedestrian killed on U.S. 98
According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, the unidentified pedestrian from Panama City was attempting to cross U.S. Highway 98 just east of Allison Ave. in Bay County when he was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by Silva J. White, 47, of Panama City, at 1:28 a.m. Friday.
