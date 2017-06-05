Officials laud Triumph signing Updated at
The $1.5 billion in BP oil spill settlement money coming to the Panhandle through 2033 should help reel in new industries to the Panhandle, creating thousands of new jobs and diversifying the local economy, Gov. Rick Scott said in a visit to Bay County on Monday. Scott was surrounded by more than 100 locals and a wide range of elected officials and business leaders during the ceremonial signing of the Triumph Gulf Coast legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why all the black people? (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Mya
|49
|Grassssss
|Jun 1
|Kyy420
|1
|Wild time
|May 31
|Visitor
|3
|Trump Budget Requires Work for Food Stamps
|May 31
|Working Man
|8
|Fracking
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|nicole edwards
|May 28
|Really
|3
|Dolly
|May 28
|BHXX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC