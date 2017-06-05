New plan emerges to keep federal courthouse in Panama City Updated at
To keep the federal courthouse in Panama City, Bay County is preparing to offer the federal government an option to rent the Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse on 11th Street. Earlier this year, the Federal District Court announced they would be not be renewing the lease of the current federal courthouse, 30 W. Government St., in December 2018 due to a host of problems with the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why all the black people? (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Mya
|49
|Grassssss
|Jun 1
|Kyy420
|1
|Wild time
|May 31
|Visitor
|3
|Trump Budget Requires Work for Food Stamps
|May 31
|Working Man
|8
|Fracking
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|nicole edwards
|May 28
|Really
|3
|Dolly
|May 28
|BHXX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC