New plan emerges to keep federal courthouse in Panama City Updated at

To keep the federal courthouse in Panama City, Bay County is preparing to offer the federal government an option to rent the Bay County Juvenile Justice Courthouse on 11th Street. Earlier this year, the Federal District Court announced they would be not be renewing the lease of the current federal courthouse, 30 W. Government St., in December 2018 due to a host of problems with the building.

