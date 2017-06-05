New Panama City football stadium wona t open in 2017
In December, while the School Board was reckoning with the sticker shock of rebuilding Tommy Oliver Stadium, the construction project managers at GAC promised there would be football at the stadium for the fall season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Budget Requires Work for Food Stamps
|6 min
|Keep in it real
|15
|Fracking
|Sat
|wildbird
|3
|Why all the black people? (Apr '16)
|Jun 5
|Mya
|49
|Grassssss
|Jun 1
|Kyy420
|1
|Wild time
|May 31
|Visitor
|3
|nicole edwards
|May 28
|Really
|3
|Dolly
|May 28
|BHXX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC