Midday Meghan Upped To Full-Time At WILN/Panama City
Congratulations to MIDDAY MEGHAN, who is now an actual full-time employee of MAGIC Top 40 WILN /PANAMA CITY, FL. MEGHAN has been voicetracking middays on a part-time basis, as well has handling other duties around the station.
