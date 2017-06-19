'Garbage juice' seen as threat to dri...

'Garbage juice' seen as threat to drinking water in Florida Panhandle town

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

To Waste Management, the nation's largest handler of garbage, the liquid that winds up at the bottom of a landfill is called "leachate," and it can safely be disposed of in a well that's 4,200 feet deep. But to residents of mostly rural Jackson County, the stuff is just "garbage juice," and it carries a toxic taint that they don't want in their drinking water.

