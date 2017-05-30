BP dollars finally bound for Panhandle
Gov. Rick Scott signed a multitude of bills into law Friday, none more important to residents of Northwest Florida than “Triumph Gulf Coast.” The bill ensures that $300 million in BP money will come this year to eight counties disproportionately affected by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and that funds will continue to flow to ... (more)
