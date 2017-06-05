Bonifaya s Lucky Puppy Rescue holds FUNdraiser, seeks happy homes Updated at
When Teri Mattson arrived at the farm in Callaway on Saturday morning, the dozen or so dogs playing in the yard rushed to greet her and the dozen other dogs she brought with her. “I love them,” she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why all the black people? (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Mya
|49
|Grassssss
|Jun 1
|Kyy420
|1
|Wild time
|May 31
|Visitor
|3
|Trump Budget Requires Work for Food Stamps
|May 31
|Working Man
|8
|Fracking
|May 29
|Wildbird
|1
|nicole edwards
|May 28
|Really
|3
|Dolly
|May 28
|BHXX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC