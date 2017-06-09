Boeing, Huntington Ingalls Industries to team on unmanned undersea vehicles

Boeing and Huntington Ingalls Industries are teaming on the design and production of Unmanned Undersea Vehicles in support of the U.S. Navy's Extra Large UUV program. "This partnership provides the Navy a cost-effective, low-risk path to meet the emergent needs that prompted the Navy's Advanced Undersea Prototyping program," said Darryl Davis, president, Boeing Phantom Works.

