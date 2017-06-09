Boeing, Huntington Ingalls Industries...

Boeing, Huntington Ingalls Industries to team on unmanned undersea vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Aerotech News And Review

Boeing and Huntington Ingalls Industries are teaming on the design and production of Unmanned Undersea Vehicles in support of the U.S. Navy's Extra Large UUV program. "This partnership provides the Navy a cost-effective, low-risk path to meet the emergent needs that prompted the Navy's Advanced Undersea Prototyping program," said Darryl Davis, president, Boeing Phantom Works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Panama City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Budget Requires Work for Food Stamps 9 hr NeedsToStop 10
Why all the black people? (Apr '16) Jun 5 Mya 49
Grassssss Jun 1 Kyy420 1
Wild time May 31 Visitor 3
Fracking May 29 Wildbird 1
nicole edwards May 28 Really 3
Dolly May 28 BHXX 1
See all Panama City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Panama City Forum Now

Panama City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Panama City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Panama City, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC