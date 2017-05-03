Tonight: CRC Holds Public Hearing at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City
Tonight beginning at 4:00 PM Central Time, the Constitution Revision Commission invites all interested Floridians to participate in a public hearing at Gulf Coast State College . Members of the media wishing to attend are asked to bring their press credentials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Comments
Add your comments below
Panama City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get To Work
|19 min
|Chippy MacChipface
|4
|Water
|18 hr
|Smartass
|2
|nicole edwards
|18 hr
|CHB
|2
|The MOB Banksters! (Jul '13)
|Wed
|whining wall
|10
|Pier park Wal-Mart
|Tue
|Mia
|40
|Teen gang Crazy White Boys connected to August ... (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Emcee Smoke
|324
|Bay County Association of Realtors Lawsuit
|May 22
|makes no sense
|2
Find what you want!
Search Panama City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC