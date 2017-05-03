Tonight: CRC Holds Public Hearing at ...

Tonight: CRC Holds Public Hearing at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Capital Soup

Tonight beginning at 4:00 PM Central Time, the Constitution Revision Commission invites all interested Floridians to participate in a public hearing at Gulf Coast State College . Members of the media wishing to attend are asked to bring their press credentials.

